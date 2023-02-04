Northern offering DailyPay for employees

February 4, 2023 John Peters

Northern Regional Hospital has partnered with DailyPay—a provider of on-demand pay—to provide an essential employee benefit to healthcare employees. Through the partnership, Northern Regional Hospital employees will have the power of choice and control over their earned pay to pay bills, save, spend, or invest on their own schedule.

Headquartered in Mount Airy, Northern Regional Hospital is offering DailyPay, options among other innovative additions to its employee benefits package, to enhance recruitment and retention efforts and to continue its track record of being voted by its employees as a ‘Best Place to Work’ in the region.

“Offering on-demand pay by partnering with DailyPay is the newest way Northern Regional Hospital is working to meet employee needs, not only where they are today but where they strive to be tomorrow, said Christi Smiley, vice president, human resources at Northern Regional Hospital. “Employees deserve immediate access to the wages they have earned. DailyPay allows us to make that happen.”

According to a recent Harris Poll survey commissioned by DailyPay and IntelyCare on healthcare workers and their finances:

– 71% would be more likely to remain at a job if their employer offered an on-demand pay benefit than if they didn’t offer one.

– 64% say that if they were seeking a new job, they would be more attracted to an employer that offered an on-demand pay benefit than an employer that did not.

– 65% say being able to track their earned wages daily would help alleviate financial stress.

“Unplanned expenses can arise at the worst possible time and we recognize that financial stress weighs heavily on a person,” added Smiley. “Being able to reduce that burden for employees in a time of need while providing financial education to avoid reoccurrence is an opportunity we could not pass up.”