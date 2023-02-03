Think globally, at locally: get paid

There has been a dedicated campaign in Surry County to combat litter along roadways for several years after a hiatus from an earlier such effort. Since its relaunch the initiative has gotten a snazzy new Keep Surry Clean logo made by a local student, but what it has not captured is the passion of residents.
The countywide litter campaign has sought 501(c)3 groups who are willing to collect roadside trash and refuse but unlike an Adopt a Highway, the county is offering greenbacks in exchange for trash.
Officials have long hoped that if money talks, the trash will walk its way to the landfill thanks to enterprising citizens who want to make money while improving the appearance their community.
Eligible groups may receive $7 for every garbage bag of roadside litter that they collect. This dollar amount has increased twice from the $3 that was once offered per bag of waste.
In December 2021 the county extended the offer from 501(c)3 groups to any local business or contractor. “The board of commissioners and citizens alike would like to see cleaner roadsides, and, thus, funding has been added to the county budget to help address the issue,” the county’s statement read.
Commissioner Van Tucker said at the time of the extension of the program, “It embarrasses me for people to ride through Surry County and see this nastiness on the side of the road.”
Only state-maintained roads that are not a part of the DOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program, or do not have contracted litter collection, are eligible for litter collection under the paid county program.
“I drive that road every day, maybe a dozen times a day,” an exasperated local businessman said in a recent complaint on trash on Linville Road to The Mount Airy News. “Right there, you see it by the bridge – just trash. There is even a bed frame down there.”
He maintains folks from far and wide come to Mount Airy for Andy, Opie, and the Mayberry experience. They come to Surry County to see Pilot Mountain, hike the numerous trails that the county has, or set off in a kayak for a stint down the Yadkin River.
Tourists are paying to enjoy the squad car tours around Mayberry and are being driven past piles of everyday trash that line Linville Road, he said, but that is only one such example.
The county commissioners have discussed litter at previous meetings and have asked what the source may be. Some point to those hauling their own debris to the landfill or the county’s convenience centers via pickup truck who do not cover their load while driving. Officials think this may account for much of the debris found on routes to and from those locations.
Another suggestion was that independent trash collectors who are making runs to private residences where they do not have their trash collected by the city or a city contractor as a possible source. In both cases the suggestion was that a lack of attention or care was being paid by those doing the hauling.
The board of commissioners heard a suggestion last year to consider adding cameras onto utility poles around the county’s dumping sites to locate and fine offenders.
For their part the N.C. Department of Transportation will be holding their 2023 Spring Litter Sweep in April. This biannual event is a change for residents to help keep the state’s roadways clean.
Non-profit groups interested in participating must contact the Surry Development Services Department at 336-401-8300 to sign up for the program. Individuals and business who would like to participate are directed to contact the Surry County Finance office at 336-401-8203.
Residents have stated litter is a problem and the county has presented a solution: they are willing to pay to get county roadways cleaned up. What the county cannot do is mandate participation in cleanup efforts or regulate the behavior of individuals who make the choice to roll down the window and jettison their debris for the rest to enjoy.