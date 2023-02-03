City teacher gets ‘Going Local’ grant

February 3, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

Surry County Farm Bureau President Danny Hodges presents a Going Local grant award to teacher Sara Lowe of Mount Airy High School as part of the Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program.

Sara Lowe, a teacher at Mount Airy High School, has been awarded an Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grant by the North Carolina Farm Bureau to promote the importance of agriculture among youths.

Outreach grants provided to educators in the state through the Ag in the Classroom program aid them in offering their pre-k to twelfth grade students real-world education and experiences surrounding farming and agribusiness.

The process of instilling an appreciation for that industry within youths occurs while also adhering to the school system’s common core and essential standards, officials say.

Going Local grants are valued at up to $500 each through the Ag in the Classroom program that began in 1985.

Lowe is a sustainable agriculture and science teacher at Mount Airy High.

She said Friday that the grant will be used for a student project involving raised beds to be planted this coming spring with basic garden items and some floral varieties. These are located near a greenhouse behind the school, with grant funds to assist with irrigation of the raised beds.

This project, part of a sustainability curriculum at the high school, is aimed at providing students with gardening experience they can apply later in life and a respect for the process required.

“I’m very thankful that I got the grant,” Lowe said.

Farm Bureau officials also appreciate work by educators such as her, believing young people acquiring an appreciation for agriculture and an understanding of its purpose to be vital.

“There is no more valuable resource in North Carolina than our students and the teachers charged with their education,” North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding said in a statement announcing the grant to Lowe.

She is the only recipient reported for Surry County as a whole.

“Through our Ag in the Classroom program, the state’s farmers are investing in the future leaders of North Carolina, as well as the future of agriculture, which is the state’s top economic sector,” Harding added.

County Farm Bureaus play an integral role in providing information regarding the grants and curriculum to teachers throughout North Carolina.

Teachers in traditional public schools, private charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, home schools, colleges and universities are eligible for the grants, which are available twice a year.

Grant submission deadlines are April 15 and Nov. 15.