More stores fined for pricing errors – but is it enough?

With word from Raleigh that more stores have been fined for price-scanning errors — including three in Surry — the question is, are the penalties imposed sufficient to stop the practice that’s costing consumers?
“That’s a good question,” Manager Chad Parker of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division said Thursday in discussing discrepancies that arise between sums advertised for products and those showing up at the cash register.
“Could they be raised?” Parker said of the fines, including those levied most recently against 52 stores in 33 of the state’s counties — in the wake of another round of penalties announced last winter arising from failed inspections by regulators.
“I guess they could, but the stores are paying a good chunk of change now.”
Personnel from the state department conduct periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices listed and those charged.
Local stores identified
Based on the latest state crackdown announced this week, the three local businesses cited for errant price-scanner systems in their operations include:
• Circle K at 110 Graceland Lane near the intersection of N.C. 89 and Interstate 77 west of Mount Airy, which paid a total of $4,235 in fines for two failed inspections in May and July of last year. The store failed an initial inspection in April with an error rate of 44% based on 11 overcharges in a 25-item lot. The store also owes $4,715 for failed inspections in September and November. It will be reinspected.
• Dollar General at 2282 Zephyr Road, Dobson, which paid $1,350 in fines. An initial inspection in August found an error rate of 14% based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September revealed an error rate of 4% based on 12 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November.
• Family Dollar at 308 East Atkins St., Dobson, which forked over $7,010 in fines. An initial inspection in June 2022 found an error rate of 12% based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed two follow-up inspections and then passed inspection in December.
If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more-intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store, officials say.
Penalties are assessed if a business fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the fines paid, it will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a reinspection.
The maximum fine that can be assessed on a single store is $5000, according to Parker, which collectively amounts to a lot.
“We gave out a half a million dollars’ worth of fines this past year,” he said. “So it’s not something small.”
Yet with some retail chains apparently not getting the message despite those fines, which seemingly are failing to act as a deterrent, an obvious solution is to increase them.
Parker says this would require changing the statute governing the enforcement process.
Repeat offender emerges
In 2022, the state department announced that similar fines had been assessed on 22 stores across North Carolina, including Dollar General at 514 N. Renfro St. in Mount Airy.
Of those 22, 13 were Dollar General outlets.
That same trend continued with the fines announced this week, as 23 of the 52 stores involved were listed as being in the Dollar General fold.
Parker, the manager of the state Consumer Services’ Standards Division, in discussing where there was anything systemic or inherent in the Dollar General retail chain’s operations which have made it a chronic offender.
“I can only give you my opinion,” he said.
“These small stores in my opinion don’t give the managers enough time to do the job properly.” Those employees are faced with multiple tasks that might keep them from monitoring the pricing systems, which does not reflect any desire to be dishonest or hike profits, Parker indicated.
A man who identified himself as the manager of Dollar General on North Renfro Street said in February 2022 that steps were being taken at the store to prevent future pricing discrepancies that resulted in it being fined. This apparently is occurring based on no fines being reported against that store since.
Meanwhile, 15 of the stores included in the latest batch of fines statewide are Family Dollar outlets, with another six listed as Walmart stores.
Along with any in-house efforts on behalf of stores to maintain accuracy, shoppers can do their part, Parker says.
“Consumers should continue to watch their tally ringing up and be very vigilant,” he advised.
Those wanting to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.
“Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price-scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement.
“Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” Troxler continued.
“Remember, it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don’t match.”
