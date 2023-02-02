Distracted driving could pay off

February 2, 2023 Mount Airy News
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Christopher Cook, owner of Alliance Insurance Services is seen presenting a check to Sydney Heath who won a distracted driving scholarship contest. She created a video to educate the community on the dangers of distracted driving. (Submitted photo)

As they have done in years past, with April being recognized as “Distracted Driving Month,” Alliance Insurance Services will be awarding money for college to three area high school students who produce the best videos on the dangers of distracted driving.

“We’re doing this because teen drivers are nearly three times more likely than adults to die in an automobile crash,” said Christopher Cook, owner of Alliance Insurance Services. “These deaths could be prevented if we can just convince teenagers not to text, eat, or talk on the phone while driving.”

Competition for the scholarship money is open to any student planning to enroll in a community college or university this fall. The video can be up to three minutes in length and must be submitted by March 31.

Alliance Insurance Services will be awarding three cash prizes. First place wins $1,750, second place $900, and third place $350.

Video submissions should be emailed to Kaylea Hardman at kaylea@myallianceinsurance.com. Winners will be announced during the first week in April.

With five area locations, Alliance Insurance Services has been serving the region since 2004. Cook built the business around the importance of “treating people as family and never selling someone something that they don’t need.”

For more information visit www.myallianceinsuranceservices.com