White Plains Elementary names honor roll students

February 2, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

White Plains Elementary School third graders who made the A Honor Roll are, from left, Micah Lyons, Sadie Dollyhigh, Adilynn Phillips, Catherine Douglas, Evelyn Ocampo Garcia, and Leila Hawks.

<p>Fourth graders who made the A Honor Roll are, from left, front row, Silas Hiatt, Jaylon Bare, Jonas Cagle, and Riley Carrasco Perez; back row, Camille Gardner, Savanah Castano, Kali Pruitt, Selena Castano, Norah Sherill, and Valerie Colon Rivera.</p>

Fourth graders who made the A Honor Roll are, from left, front row, Silas Hiatt, Jaylon Bare, Jonas Cagle, and Riley Carrasco Perez; back row, Camille Gardner, Savanah Castano, Kali Pruitt, Selena Castano, Norah Sherill, and Valerie Colon Rivera.

<p>Fifth graders who made the A Honor Roll are, from left, front row, Aiden Shaw, Blake Blevins, Daniel Holder, Nathan Jarrell, Caden Love, Braydon Hill, and Connor Flippen; back row, Courtney Farris, Zoe Melton, Camilla Cabrera Cabrera, and Ellie Gammons.</p>

Fifth graders who made the A Honor Roll are, from left, front row, Aiden Shaw, Blake Blevins, Daniel Holder, Nathan Jarrell, Caden Love, Braydon Hill, and Connor Flippen; back row, Courtney Farris, Zoe Melton, Camilla Cabrera Cabrera, and Ellie Gammons.

<p>Third grade students who made the A-B Honor Roll are, from left, front row, Nicole Maldonado Barrios, Eleana Hernandez, Mercadies Bowman, Kylie Combs, Madison Snow, Jaden Bryant, Sophie Dollyhigh, Kaylee Inman, and Emma Simmons; second row Shep Draughn, Gavin Norman, Anthony Corona-Hernandez, Nixon Daughenbaugh, and Able Jackson; third row, Eli Johnson, Connor Lockey, Beau Johnson, Coltn Easter, Marshall Locke, Carson Meadows, Aaron Shoaf, and Josiah Cain.</p>

Third grade students who made the A-B Honor Roll are, from left, front row, Nicole Maldonado Barrios, Eleana Hernandez, Mercadies Bowman, Kylie Combs, Madison Snow, Jaden Bryant, Sophie Dollyhigh, Kaylee Inman, and Emma Simmons; second row Shep Draughn, Gavin Norman, Anthony Corona-Hernandez, Nixon Daughenbaugh, and Able Jackson; third row, Eli Johnson, Connor Lockey, Beau Johnson, Coltn Easter, Marshall Locke, Carson Meadows, Aaron Shoaf, and Josiah Cain.

<p>Fourth graders who made the A-B Honor Roll are, from left, front row, Julio Lopez Jr, John Elizalde, Axel Martinez-Sanchez, Leevi Haynes, Roe Johnson, Colton Chilton, Luke Grose, and Jock Haynes; back row, Ada King, Lynzee Slate, Kylah Hembree, Bella Wilbur, Emily McBride, Sophie Ray, Levin Frye, and Priscilla Narvaez.</p>

Fourth graders who made the A-B Honor Roll are, from left, front row, Julio Lopez Jr, John Elizalde, Axel Martinez-Sanchez, Leevi Haynes, Roe Johnson, Colton Chilton, Luke Grose, and Jock Haynes; back row, Ada King, Lynzee Slate, Kylah Hembree, Bella Wilbur, Emily McBride, Sophie Ray, Levin Frye, and Priscilla Narvaez.

<p>Fifth graders who made the A-B Honor Roll are, from left, front row, Riley Doss, Wrenn Hiatt, Cesar, Jace Sawyers, Cameron East, Eric Simmons, and Sam Hiatt; back row, Ella Badgett, Gracie Beasley, Kylee Tate, Capri Simmons, Abigail Fajardo, Chloe Spurlin, Sofia Medel Ponce, and Lilly Payne.</p>

Fifth graders who made the A-B Honor Roll are, from left, front row, Riley Doss, Wrenn Hiatt, Cesar, Jace Sawyers, Cameron East, Eric Simmons, and Sam Hiatt; back row, Ella Badgett, Gracie Beasley, Kylee Tate, Capri Simmons, Abigail Fajardo, Chloe Spurlin, Sofia Medel Ponce, and Lilly Payne.

White Plains Elementary School recently held a celebration for students who made A and AB Honor Roll for the second nine-week grading period of the year.

The school officials recognized the students with certificates and they had their pictures made with the other honor roll students.