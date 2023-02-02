Police reports

• Multiple vehicles have been broken into at a local health-care facility, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

This occurred last Friday in the parking lot of Northern Family Medicine on North Pointe Boulevard, targeting vehicles owned by employees there.

Included were the Jeep Wrangler of Steven Ryan Martin of Lynchburg Road in Pilot Mountain and the Honda Civic of Claudia Leigh Ann Mauck of Green Spring Road, Ararat, Virginia.

Nothing was listed as stolen, but damage put at $50 occurred to the passenger-side door lock of the Jeep Wrangler.

• The alleged slapping of her boyfriend’s face last Saturday morning led to a homeless Mount Airy woman being confined in the Surry County Jail without privilege of bond.

Elizabeth Michelle Nance, 47, is charged with assault in the incident that occurred at 901 N. Main St., the address for North Main Pharmacy.

Nance is accused of striking Luke Garrett Ludwig, 26, also listed as homeless, with an open right hand.

She is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 6.