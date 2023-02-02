Police reports

Interim Surry County Department of Social Services Director Wayne Black did not mince words in his report to the Surry County Board of County Commissioners recently. Since he came out of retirement to fill the post on a temporary basis, he has found filling vacancies to be the greatest single challenge that faces Surry County’s Department of Social Services.

Since April, the department has been in search of a new leader with the departure of Kristy Preston. Black, who has served as both the head of the local department and as the chief of the state Department of Social Service in Raleigh, said he was surprised when he took the local job on a interim basis last year. “I was aware there were staffing issues but until I came back to work in July, I had no idea the significance of the lack of employees, or the lack of candidates for jobs,” Black explained to the board.

He has been in supervisory positions in social services for much of his career, dating back to Guilford County DSS in 1978. “I was responsible for recruiting, selecting, and training people. I have never seen a situation where we couldn’t even attract candidates for the number of vacancies we have, not quality candidates – just anybody.”

“We will basically interview anyone with a four-year degree, regardless of what it is, with any experience — or none. Yet we have don’t have applicants to interview for these positions.”

Now hiring

Black gave a snapshot of the staffing levels and reported units like Child Welfare and Child Protective Service are struggling. In the Foster Care unit, he told the board he is budgeted for nine social workers and has six vacancies. Two of the three staff are new, “They haven’t even made it out of state mandated training yet.”

That means for another month of more this unit will have eight of nine posts vacant in a unit where regular check-ins are essential. Mandated visits for kids in the care of DSS are important and Black advised that on the evening of the report there were 115 children in the custody of Surry DSS and 22 of those were being held out of county.

As each child must be seen monthly, Black said he has re-instituted a contract with Vanguard Professional Services to oversee the out-of-county visitations. There is also some considering of utilizing Vanguard for in-county visits which will free up county staff to focus on issues locally.

Vanguard used retired county social service workers, or ones from other counties who are moonlighting, to cover some of the visits that would require a county employee crisscross the state making visits or risk a hefty penalty. “It’s important anyway, regardless of the financials, to maintain contact with our kids. They are our kids,” Black said.

He has been streamlining reporting structures and managers are filling in gaps as they are found. He has several candidates hired and in training now and when more candidates are found, they can be brought up to speed quickly. Black said the county has an excellent training program, “I commend the county’s training system. It’s as good as Wake or Mecklenburg county.”

Vacancies aplenty

Child services are not the only places he needs a hand. Medicaid and Food & Nutrition Services which are about half staffed. Black identified this as an area where, “When I look back to when I came in July, we not only haven’t filled these new positions, but we also haven’t kept the ones we already had filled.”

Black said he is looking for a high school graduate with some experience with banking, or accounting, to work in these jobs that require data entry and attention to detail.

The report from Adult Services was more positive as Black reported this department has more stable staffing level with one employee having just retired. Proper staffing levels here are critical as the adult services unit also handles the energy programs such as low income energy assistance and energy intervention program.

Black advised staff has left the department due to natural attrition from retirement and lateral promotions, as well as a loss of workers to private mental health facilities as managed care coordinators. The school system, hospitals, and Surry Community College have all also been identified as destinations employees leaving DSS are headed to.

He has ten positions for investigation assessment workers with three vacancies and two supervisors over it all who are pulling extra duties while short staffed. The department is missing administrative staff like a processing clerk to oversee the “billing and coding of financials to draw down federal reimbursement and not get stuck with a repayment. That can happen you don’t do it right the first time.”

His business officer who had been with the department several years just left for greener pastures in another county, or as he said, “They gave her an offer she couldn’t refuse.”

Managing resources

Black told the board that one of the biggest problems facing state DSS is finding beds for those who need mental or behavioral health assistance. Children may have to be taken out of state because there are no beds.

As though on cue to the comments on the scarcity, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Director Kody H. Kinsley announced on Tuesday the state has launched a new online tool to help locate those few that are available.

BH SCAN is an online centralized bed registry with a daily inventory of available beds to help hospitals and other providers quickly find open beds where those in need can get the behavioral health treatment they deserve.

He noted this comes at a time when one in five individuals are experiencing a behavioral health issue in this state. “One of my top three priorities is to invest in behavioral health and resilience as we move forward from the pandemic, and this new resource is one solution of many needed to get people the care they need.”

Black also informed that as part of the debt ceiling negotiations Congress had agreed to de-link from the emergency declaration programs that had extended Medicaid and food benefits. “The federal government giveth, the federal government taketh away,” he said.

Since March 2020 anyone on Medicaid, or who was added to it, did not have to periodically re-qualify for benefits but had them extended indefinitely whether they remained eligible or not.

With federal food assistance Black explained that during the pandemic food benefits were supplemented so that homes would get the maximum benefit their household size allowed, minus benefits already received. To get the debt ceiling passed, these programs were early victims.

Monday though, President Biden announced plans to end the national and public health emergencies that were declared, and they will sunset on May 11.

When these changes hit, Black said Surry DSS is going to have fewer people on staff to help process changes. He also anticipates the General Assembly will expand Medicaid coverage this session, which will create more work for them as well. Black said they stand ready to assist and the board thanked him for stepping up and filling in for the people of Surry County.

Black said he was happy to be back working for the county and quipped, “At least now I will be able to say I retired from Surry County and not the State of North Carolina.”