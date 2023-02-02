J.E.B. Stuart birthday event set for Saturday

February 1, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Maj. Gen. Stuart appears in full regalia.

ARARAT, Va. — Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s life came to a tragic end in 1864, but the happy occasion of his birth is still being commemorated 190 years later.

This will include an annual birthday celebration this coming Saturday at the Ararat Ruritan Club building. It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to include a variety of activities such as live music, with admission free to the public.

James Ewell Brown Stuart was born at Laurel Hill in Ararat on Feb. 6, 1833 to Archibald and Elizabeth Stuart and rose to fame as a Confederate cavalry commander before falling in the Battle of Yellow Tavern near Richmond in May 1864.

The annual birthday event honoring his memory is hosted by the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust Inc., a group that oversees that site and hosts a Living History Weekend and battle re-enactment there each fall.

Saturday’s gathering is to feature old-time music by The Fisher Peak Timber Rattlers, and likely dancing, along with free birthday cake, hot dogs, snacks and drinks, organizers say.

The J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust will have merchandise for sale there such as hats, T-shirts, framed Civil War prints, books and more, according to Tom Bishop, a member of the governing board for that organization.

“Our Board of Directors will be available to meet and greet,” added Bishop, who says Saturday’s event promises to be both entertaining and educational.

“We encourage Civil War historians and groups to attend,” he urged.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the life and times of Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, CSA.”

The Ruritan building is located at 4711 Ararat Highway.