Flat Rock Elementary Robotics Team advances to the State Tournament

February 1, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Members of the Flat Rock Elementary School’s robotic’s team include, front row, from left, Faith Lightbourne, Saylor Bowman, Braylin Honeycutt, second row, Kristi Edwards, Coach, Lydia Bowman, AnnaBeth Goad, Channing Hastings, Cayanne Kolar, Kevin Cosby, Aaron Lynch, Kaley Pruitt, Coach, and Sydney Howell. They competed at the state robotics tournament recently.

Flat Rock Elementary School’s Robotics team advanced from the regional robotics tournament in November to the state tournamentt recently at NC A&T.

The students participated in an interview with a panel of judges about their innovation project, core values, and robot design. They were able to compete in three different robot runs where the robot is programmed to complete as many missions as possible in 2 1/2 minutes.