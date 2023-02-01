Mount Airy man jailed in Stuart shooting

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

STUART, Va. — A Mount Airy man was being held in the Surry County Jail this week after a shooting in Patrick County, according to authorities.

Keith Samuel Gunter, 59, who has been listed with an address on McBride Road, is charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling stemming from an incident last Thursday in Stuart, the Patrick County seat, located about 30 miles from Mount Airy.

Deputies responding to 315 Chestnut St. shortly after noon on Thursday discovered that multiple shots had been fired into the dwelling, according to information from Patrick Sheriff Dan Smith.

Three occupants were inside the home at the time and stated that the suspect allegedly fled in a vehicle after discharging the firearm. No injuries were reported.

Smith advised that Gunter was arrested later that afternoon by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation.

Gunter has a history of drug trafficking and other convictions.

The Mount Airy man was confined in the Surry County Jail to await extradition to Virginia.

A jail spokesman said Gunter was still being held in the Dobson facility Wednesday.

Smith added this week that more charges against the Mount Airy man are forthcoming.

No other details were available, including reasons for Gunter being in Stuart or any circumstances leading up to the shooting.

At the time of his arrest last week, he was on probation due to his conviction on multiple drug charges last April in Stokes County, and before that was tried on charges of trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance in Surry.

Gunter’s criminal history has included serving active time.

