Ghost socials return to museum

January 31, 2023 John Peters News 0

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will be returning to its popular ghost socials beginning on Feb. 11.

“Guests can expect to enjoy sweet treats and refreshments while hearing real local ghost stories and folk tales,” the museum’s officials said.

The event will last from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person for this event, and space is limited, “so we highly recommend getting your ticket in advance,” museum officials said.

The museum will hold two more in late winter and spring, on March 11 and April 8, both from 7 p m.–8 p.m. Tickets for these events are available now and can be purchased by calling, stopping in, or booking through the museum’s website.

Anyone with questions can contact the museum at mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478, by stopping by at the museum at 301 N. Main St., or by visiting the website at www.northcarolinamuseum.org