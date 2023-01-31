Search continues for fleeing suspect

Police continue to seek a man facing “numerous” felony drug charges who fled from a traffic stop last week, drove into a day-care center playground and is accused of 18 additional violations stemming from that.
The Mount Airy Police Department is seeking information from the public in efforts to apprehend Rayshad Lamont Simmons, who is in his mid-20s and has been listed with addresses on Pippen and Gaylon streets.
Simmons is described as a black male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Even before the playground incident on Wednesday afternoon of last week at KinderCare on South South Street, Simmons was a highly wanted person.
He was the subject of outstanding warrants for charges including four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At the time of the KinderCare incident, Simmons already was out on bond for numerous other felony drug and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges, according to city police.
He also had been banned from Mount Airy Housing Authority property in June 2015 for possession of cocaine while there.
Officers became aware of his location last week in a Housing Authority parking lot between Hadley and Marshall streets.
Simmons was found inside his motor vehicle by police officers who identified themselves as such while approaching the car.
But he disobeyed their commands to surrender and drove his vehicle out of the parking lot in the direction of Marshall Street and onto Price Street.
Due to what Police Chief Dale Watson has termed a disregard for public safety and his reckless driving, Simmons crashed the car on the Price Street side of KinderCare through a fence and into the playground.
It was devoid of children during the rainy and chilly day accompanying the incident, with no injuries resulting.
Meanwhile, witnesses took cell phone pictures from inside KinderCare as Simmons ran from the scene along with a female juvenile who was a passenger in the vehicle that was left behind at the scene.
She was located afterward and returned to her guardian, while Simmons has been at large since.
As a result of his actions last week, additional warrants were obtained for the man on charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Also, he is charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances; second-degree trespassing, due to being on Housing Authority property; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; five counts of injury to personal property; hit and run; driving while license revoked; reckless driving; no liability insurance; expired vehicle registration; and failing to wear a seat belt.
Drug items apparently were left inside the vehicle as the two people fled.
Anyone with information regarding Simmons’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or Crime Stoppers, 336-786-4000.
