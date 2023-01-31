Mountain Park Elementary gives Grit Award

Students who received the first Mountain Park Elementary School Grit Awards are, from left, front row, are Baysley Southard, Leland Holsclaw, Jaxon Coe, Haven Shores, and Patrick Staler; back row, Adamaris Villegas Chavez, Ryan Miller, Aaron Winebarger, Willow Brown, Ethan Shores, and Holden Clendenen. (Submitted photo)

If you look up the definition for “grit” it says, “you have courage and show the strength of your character.”

At Mountain Park Elementary, teachers choose exceptional student(s) who display resiliency, perseverance, dedication and determination in the face of challenges. This may be a student who is most improved or has grown the most academically. They also have shown determination to meet their academic goals.

Students are awarded the “Grit” award and will be given a bag of “Grits” as a symbol — to display on their desk.

“This is a new award this year, and students have been really excited about it,” school officials said. “It has been a great way to recognize those students that are deserving of recognition because they have been giving their all each and every day. Hopefully, this recognition will motivate other students to also work hard.”

Students recently were celebrated at a breakfast for the Grit Award recipients, and of course, a bowl of grits was on the menu.

“It was thanks to our office manager/finance officer, Shannon Osborne, for making the grits,” school leaders said.