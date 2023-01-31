Blood drives planned across Surry

February donors have chance at Florida trip

Staff Report

Donating blood this month could translate into a free Florida vacation during a series of drives across Surry County, beginning with two Wednesday in Dobson.

Those who give from Feb. 1-28 automatically will be entered to win a trip for two to the Sunshine State, including round-trip airfare, a three-night stay at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach and a $100 voucher to Ocean Hai restaurant, plus a $750 gift card for expenses.

In addition, to help stock up on supplies for a possible escape to paradise, February donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon, a partner of the American Red Cross, the nation’s chief blood-collection agency.

There continues to be a need for blood and platelet donors, according to the Red Cross.

February schedule

Drives are coordinated through the Winston-Salem office of the Red Cross for Surry and neighboring counties, with this schedule released for local collection events in February including dates, times and locations:

• Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St. Dobson;

• Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Surry County Government Center, 118 Hamby Road, Dobson;

• Sunday at Elkin First Baptist Church, 110 Gwyn Ave., 1 to 5:30 p.m.;

• Monday, the Surry American Red Cross building at 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• Feb. 8, Westfield Elementary School, 273 Jessup Grove Church Road, Pilot Mountain, 1 to 5 p.m.;

• Feb. 14, Haymore Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy, 2:30 to 7 p.m.;

• Feb. 16, Pilot Mountain Middle School, 543 Old Westfield Road, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;

• Feb. 19, Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, 12:30 to 5 p.m.;

• Feb. 20, Elkin Rescue Squad building, 940 N. Bridge St., 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• Feb. 26, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Highway 21, State Road, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Contact, other info

Donation appointments can be made by visiting Give Blood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

This process also can allow one to determine the availability of appointments for drives on the schedule.

Prospective whole blood donors must be in good health, feeling well and at least 16 years old in most states, along with weighing no less than 110 pounds.

An individual can give every 56 days, up to six times a year, according to information from the Red Cross.