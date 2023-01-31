Flat Rock students learn about zines

January 31, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Flat Rock Elementary School fourth- and fifth-grade students who participated in the zine project are, from row, from left, Destiny Gammons, Kadence Tate, Braedyn Plumlee, Elijah Marrero, MJ Martin, and Ki Wilson; second row, Aaron Lynch, Maryssa Adame, Cayanne Kolar, Davion Cox, and Phillip Mitchell; third row, Janiaha Mills, Ava Hutchens, and Chole LaPointe; fourth row, Neviah Jones and Dominic Cruz Lara.

<p>The Zines are on display in the media center for students to take.</p>

DeDe Brown’s fourth and fifth grade flex group at Flat Rock Elementary School recently learned about zines, which are small batches of do-it-yoruself “magazine-like” publications.

Brown brought in zines for the students to read and then each student did their own research about what they wanted to write about.

A bookshelf made with paper mache was constructed and decorated by the students. The zines are on display in the media center for students to take.