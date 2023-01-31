Elkin City Schools to be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 following threat

Staff Report

A message from Elkin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox went out to student families around 9:15 p.m. Monday that all three schools would be closed due to a potential threat to students and staff.

“At this time it is inconclusive if the threat is hoax,” said Cox.

The message went on to say that school would be closed, erring on the side of caution while the school leadership worked with the Elkin Police Department and School Resource Officers to further investigate the threat.

Cox said in the message that an update would be shared after further discussion with law enforcement.

Cox said that the school system treats all threats as a real until there is evidence to the contrary.

“I felt it was necessary to cancel classes for all students and staff while we determine, with the Elkin Police Department, if this is a hoax,” Cox said late Monday evening after the message went out to parents about the closure.