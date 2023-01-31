Police reports

January 30, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A local fast-food restaurant has become the victim of an incident in which someone poured coffee onto a cash register and caused damage estimated at $1,878, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

This occurred last Wednesday at McDonald’s on Rockford Street, where a known individual committed that act classified in police records as injury to personal property.

The case was still under investigation at last report.

• Marcus Clark Lawson, 28, of 141 Nike Lane, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl), which is a felony; driving while impaired; and possessing drug paraphernalia (a glass smoking pipe) on Jan. 23 after he was encountered by officers during a suspicious-vehicle call.

Lawson, who was operating a 2006 Acura SUV, was taken into custody in the area of Hickory and Carroll streets and confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.

He was scheduled to appear in District Court Monday.

• Makers Market, a business on West Pine Street, was the scene of a larceny discovered Thursday which involved an unknown party taking a mounted eight-point deer trophy valued at $175.