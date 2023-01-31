Local educators complete tech-related training

Six Surry County educators are among several hundred across North Carolina who have completed training supplied by Rethink Education, aimed at training teachers to specialize in blended education, using both in-person and virtual strategies.
Stephanie Craig, Stephanie Edwards. Abby King, LuAnne Llewellyn, Ben McCrary, and Kayla Widner were Surry County educators listed by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as having completed the necessary training.
This, the department said, is the second cohort of educators who will “Be charged with assisting in the creation of a more resilient, tech-savvy future for North Carolina schools.”
The department identified 510 educators who have completed the requisite number of hours in professional development provided by Rethink Education, an initiative of the Office of Virtual Instruction Support Services at the department. This professional development equips educators to become experts in the new statewide blended learning models, which combine in-person and online instruction, as well as trainers and leaders in their communities.
Rethink Education partners with North Carolina districts and schools to improve blended and virtual learning, access and content for students in grades K-8. Eighty-one school districts, 41 charter schools, and one lab school are part of the Rethink Education initiative.
“This dedicated group of educators will lead the way to ensure that our students are fully prepared to succeed in a collaborative, digital and agile future work environment,” says Catherine Truitt, North Carolina superintendent of public instruction. “By integrating technology into the classroom these educators can give students more ownership over how, when and where they learn — teaching critical academic and career skills.”
Educators who are adept with blended learning models can increase student engagement during class time, empower students to own their learning, instill positive behavior and social skills. With this training, educators also gain valuable skills needed to be very efficient with how they use time in and out of the classroom.
“Blended learning models enable educators to bring out the best in every student,” says Melissa Davis, NCDPI’s director of Rethink Education. “With blended learning, educators can also more easily pivot instruction, whether because of potential health, safety or weather disruptions, so students have a seamless school experience wherever they are learning.”
Other area educators who completed the training include:
– From Wilkes County Kelsey Adams, Litta Belk, Ashley Carlton, Tara Hinkle, Christine Polk, Zach Smith, and Nathan Swaim have joined the cohort.
– From Yadkin County Becky Beamguard, Sharon Beauchamp, Kimberly Caudle, Kristy Fowler, Dusti Gardner, Tammy Poindexter, and Amanda Taylor were selected.