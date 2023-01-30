Local ‘quality-of-life’ groups merge

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis, shown in a file photo, says it made sense to combine Mount Airy’s Parks and Recreation Commission and its Relocation/Retirement Committee.

Government sometimes is criticized for having two many committees, but the city of Mount Airy actually has reduced its committee footprint by consolidating two existing groups into one.

This move targeted the city Parks and Recreation Commission and its Relocation/Retirement Committee.

A recent vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has resulted in a reconfigured entity known as the Parks, Recreation, Relocation and Retirement Commission (PRRRC) being ushered in with the new year.

“Both of these are quality-of-life efforts,” Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis said of the traditional functions of the two original groups, for which there was some overlap.

The work of the Parks and Recreation Commission has included overseeing facilities and programs that help draw tourists and new residents to town, similar to the mission of the Relocation/Retirement Committee.

Through the recent merger, the newly formed commission will have nine members.

“Some of these individuals were serving on both,” Lewis said of the former groups. No one lost their seats as a result.

Lewis, the city’s former parks and recreation director, said that he and Peter Raymer, the person now holding that position, have overseen the two bodies. It was a staff recommendation that consolidating them would maximize their efforts.

The Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Commission had been around for some time, but the city Relocation/Retirement Committee was a relatively new kid on the block.

It had been formed after city officials sought certified retirement community status through the N.C. Department of Commerce in 2012. Mount Airy attained this designation and also that of Liveable Community by the AARP, an organization serving older persons.

A requirement for both designations was the creation of the Relocation/Retirement Committee.

That eventually led to concerns that the group was focusing on drawing older persons to Mount Airy, supposedly because of their higher disposable incomes, while ignoring a need to recruit folks of all ages.

In response, the Relocation/Retirement Committee’s membership was expanded in 2015 to include a representative from the group Mount Airy Professionals of Surry (MAPS) to reflect a wider perspective.

The stated goals of the merged commission include analyzing present recreation, fitness and quality-of-life trends and helping to plan for needs among those areas in the future.

Another is to help Mount Airy promote retirement and relocation efforts.

The commission meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at noon in the Lower Conference Room of the Municipal Building.

Meetings are open to the public.

