DOBSON — Surry Community College will be holding an employability skills lab every Tuesday and Thursday from Feb. 2 through May 4, on the SCC main campus, 630 South Main St., Dobson.

The class will meet from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Testing Center, located in the A-Building. The course is on-going, and students may attend at any time throughout the semester. Advance registration is not required to attend.

The class offers an opportunity to receive assistance with resumes, job applications, interviewing techniques, career exploration, job search assistance, and anything else career related. This course provides employability skills training for unemployed and underemployed adults.

There is no cost to enroll in the class for any individual who is unemployed, underemployed, or has received notification of a pending layoff. Current students and the general public are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Jennifer Pardue, director of college and career readiness and HRD, at parduejs@surry.edu, 336-386-3674.