Teen’s body discovered in Dobson

January 30, 2023 John Peters News 0
Staff report

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting officials there found the body of a 15-year-old on Sunday morning in Dobson.

A report issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office received a call “in reference to an unattended death,” and when deputies arrived on the scene at 2000 Prison Camp Road, Dobson — which is the listed address for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina — they found a dead 15-year-old.

“Deputies on the scene requested the assistance of the criminal investigation division. Detectives arrived on the scene and started furthering the investigation into the incident,” the sheriff said, adding that no foul play is suspected.

However, the case is still under investigation. The sheriff did not say whether the body was inside or outside the facility there, nor did he mention any apparent cause of death.

“No other information will be released at this time,” his statement said.