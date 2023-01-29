SCC offering CPR class in February

January 29, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Community College is offering a CPR certification class in Mount Airy in February. (Submitted photo)

Surry Community College is offering a CPR certification class in Mount Airy next month.

The cclass will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy.

This class will certify students with the Healthcare Provider-level of CPR. The tuition is $71. Students who are part of a life-saving organization will be eligible for a tuition waiver. There is a $4 fee for each CPR card.

For more information and to register, contact Doug Underwood at 336-386-3584 or underwoodd@surry.edu.