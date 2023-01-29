Hospital receives city architectural award

January 29, 2023 John Peters Community, News 0

Northern Regional Hospital’s plant operations team poses for a photo with Mary Lou Allred of the Mount Airy Parks & Recreation Appearance Commission shortly after she presented the Architectural Excellence Award to the hospital for Linda’s Healing & Prayer Garden.

<p>Mount Airy Parks & Recreation Appearance Commission’s John Rees poses for a photo with Northern Regional Hospital’s executive leadership team. </p>

Linda’s Healing & Prayer Garden at Northern Regional Hospital recently was presented with the Mount Airy Parks & Recreation Appearance Commission’s Architectural Excellence Award by John Rees and Mary Lou Allred.

“Many thanks to our plant operations team for their hard work on the project and to the donors who helped make it possible for our residents, patients, visitors, and staff to enjoy for many years to come,” hospital officials said of the recognition.