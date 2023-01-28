Community Bank shows income growth

Declares quarterly dividend

BLUEFIELD, VA – First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) this week reported net income of $12.58 million, or 77 cents per diluted common share, for the quarter which ended Dec. 31.

That represented an increase of nearly 20% over the same quarter a year ago, when net income was $10.56 million recorded in the same quarter of 2021.

“The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $5.39 million as well as a decrease in noninterest expense of $971,000,” the firm said in its statement. “The positive increases to income were offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses of $4.26 million compared to the same quarter of 2021.”

Net income for the year ending Dec. 31 was $46.66 million or $2.82 share.

In addition to reporting an increase in net income for the quarter, the bank’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend 0f 29 cents per share to common shareholders, an increase of 2 cents, or 7.41%, over the quarterly dividend declared in the same quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on Feb.10, and is expected to be paid on or about Feb. 24.

“This marks the 38th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders,” the bank said.

During the fourth quarter, the company entered into an agreement to acquire Mount Airy-based Surrey Bancorp, the holding company for Surrey Bank and Trust.

“The acquisition will strengthen the company’s presence in western North Carolina, result in top market share in Mount Airy, and add approximately $500 million in assets,” the company said. “Surrey has a record of excellent financial performance and a very strong core deposit franchise across its seven-branch network. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.”