Middle school students compete at MathCounts

January 28, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

From left are Math Counts competitors Ryan Li, Micah Whitley, Carter Faistl, and Brynna Atkins along with Surry County Board of Education Member Kent Whitaker, Board of Education Vice Chairman Clark Goings, Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, and Joshua Mcmillen.

Submitted photo

From left are board of education members Kent Whitaker, Clark Goings, Countdown Round winner Lucas White and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves.

Submitted photo

From left are school board members Kent Whitaker, Clark Goings, Math Counts individual winner Ayden Hicks, and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves.

Submitted photo

Earlier this month, all Surry County middle schools attended the district MathCounts competition at Central Middle School with 48 students participating.

Central Middle School emerged as the overall winner of the district competition, though all four Surry County Schools middle schools will participate at the regional level on Feb. 13. The Central Middle team representatives were Brynna Atkins, Carter Faistl, Ryan Li, Micah Whitley, Londyn Colbert, Noah Campbell, Sebastian Frausto, Bryce Faistl, Summer Carpenter, and David Perez.

The individual winner of the competition was Ayden Hicks from Gentry Middle School.

Ayden was the individual champion after competing in the individual round by answering the most questions correctly from all competitors from each school.

Lucas White, representing Meadowview Magnet Middle School, was the Countdown Round Champion. The top 10 individuals from the Target and Sprint rounds compete in the Countdown Round. A “showdown round” was needed to break a four-way tie for the tenth spot. The top ten students were Ayden Hicks, Bryanna Atkins, Lucas White, Isaac Hawks, Ryan Li, Sebastian Frausto, Ava McPeak, Nathan Hintz, Audrey Collins, and Kynlee Venable.

“MathCounts is a wonderful opportunity for our students to compete academically. It is exciting for them to enjoy being with their peers and showcasing their mathematics abilities, both individually and collaboratively. We are thankful for all students who participated as well as the coaches and administrators who prepared for this event.” said Amy Harris, director of secondary curriculum and instruction.

The competition lasted about two-and-a-half hours, using the same format that will be used at the regional competition. Each segment was timed, some done individually and some as a team. Some segments allowed calculators and some did not. Each segment comprised the scoring for individual and team honors.