$793K stolen from Elkin church

Please allow me to clarify myself, before there’s any shots fired. As crazy and controversial as this message title sounds, I don’t mean you have any variety of beliefs to choose from as ways to get into Heaven. The one and only exclusive way you will ever get there is through Jesus Christ. John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no one comes unto the Father, but by Me.” See also John 10:9, “I am the door: by Me if any one enters in, they shall be saved.” And Acts 4:12, “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under Heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

I have placed my entire faith upon Jesus Christ alone, for my eternal salvation and entrance into His Heaven. What the title of today’s message means is this; we may just barely be saved, and enter God’s city by His grace, our small faith, and only that: or we can enter His presence in a grand, joyful and abundant way. Join me as I attempt to explain this with the authority of God’s Word as my reason.

I Peter 4:16-19, “…For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin with us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the Gospel of God? And if the righteous scarcely be saved, where shall the ungodly and the sinner appear?” In answer to the questions this portion of Scripture asks; the end of those who will not obey the Gospel of God, and to “believe on the Lord Jesus Christ” for salvation, are “condemned already, because they have not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God…and they that believe not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abides on them,” John 3:18,36. At the day of judgment, the ungodly and the sinner will “appear” before God’s “great white throne” to be “judged every one according to their works:” their rejection of God’s salvation through Christ, and rejection of their sin. They will then be “cast into the lake of fire,” “there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth.” (Mark 9:43-47, Matt. 13:40-50, and Rev.20:11-15)

Now, to the statement of, “if the righteous scarcely be saved.” It is clear that the Almighty can fully save us from our sin, and the judgment. God imputes His righteousness upon us as we have faith in Him to save us, and as we turn to Him in repentance, are willing to receive Him as, and confess Jesus as our Lord. (Rom. 10:9-13, Hebrews 7:25) “He is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by Him…”

However, on our part, we can trust in Jesus for His mercy and salvation, but sometimes our faith is little, and our commitment weak: but it is enough. We can be scarcely saved, and remain a spiritual child; with little growth, and small faith, and minimal fruit. In other words, scarcely, hardy, or barely saved.

Consider I Corinthians 3:8-15, “…every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labor …Now if any one build upon this foundation (which is Jesus Christ) gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, stubble (speaking of spiritual value); every one’s work shall be made manifest: …for it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every one’s work of what sort it is. If any one’s work abide which they have built there upon, they shall receive a reward. If any one’s work shall be burned, they shall suffer loss: but they themselves shall be saved.”

By God’s grace there are those who will be saved, but will go in empty handed, and regretful for not being more faithful to our Lord. They will be blessed to be there in that place He’s prepared for us, scarcely saved, but saved none the less.

The exciting and preferred alternative to being scarcely saved and empty of reward is this; to have a big entrance; a celebrated arrival into the presence of our Beloved Lord. II Peter 1:2-13, “Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God, and of Jesus our Lord. According as His divine power has given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness through the knowledge of Him that has called us to glory and virtue. Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these you may be partakers of the divine nature… giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue, knowledge, temperance, patience, godliness, brotherly kindness, charity, For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that you shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ… give diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if you do these things, you shall never fall: For so an entrance shall be ministered unto you abundantly into the everlasting kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

We can do our Father’s will, and go into His heaven with abundant reward. The faithful will “bring forth fruit, some thirty fold, some sixty, and some and hundred,” Mark 4:20. II Cor. 9:6-11, “But this I say, He which sows sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which sows bountifully shall reap also bountifully. Every one according as they purpose in their heart, so let them give; not grudgingly, nor of necessity: for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound towards you; that you always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work… and multiply your seed sown, and increase the fruits of your righteousness; Being enriched in everything to all bountifulness, which causes through us thanksgiving to God.”

It’s your choice how you enter Heaven; scarcely, or abundantly; empty, or full. My wish for you is a blessed and prosperous year, physically and spiritually; as you love grows in the Lord, and as you walk with Him each day: then one day, have an abundant entrance into His presence.