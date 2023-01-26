Society names news leadership

The African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County announced new leadership for 2023: President Marie Nicholson, Vice President Adreann Belle, Treasurer Brenda Scales, and Secretary Vera Reynolds.

The society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to collect and preserve the historical information of African Americans in Surry County and is the conservator of the historic J. J. Jones High School.

For more information on the organization visit http://www.facebook.com/AAHGSofSurryCounty or call: 336 710-1481.