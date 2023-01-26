SCC teens help others through art therapy

Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson and were presented with a request for additional funding that may portend good things on the horizon for the area.

The board was told in a request from Surry Community College that participation has been so robust in Surry/Yadkin Works that the program needs more funding to add staff to oversee the operation of the workforce programs that place area students in paid internships.

“The program this year sort of exploded for them. A number of new business, industries, and governmental agencies in the county are taking advantage of this program,” County Manager Chris Knopf reported.

“Due to the number of interns they have taken on in the current semester that just started, they need to hire an additional employee to help manage the number of interns they are supervising,” he said.

There has been a renewed interest in recent years from high school students in internships and apprenticeships learning trades which are often higher paying jobs that are in demand across the nation. There are 125 interns, with 15 more in the pipeline, placed among 48 local businesses.

On that list are some of the big names in local business such as Altec, Pike Electric, and Shenandoah Furniture. Medical internships have become popular and 26 interns are found at Northern Regional Hospital while 14 are placed at the recently renamed Hugh Chatham Health Medical Center in Elkin.

Surry County also has more than a dozen interns placed with its own departments ranging from Parks and Rec, county tax office, and Surry County Schools Central Office.

To accommodate the increased demand from students and businesses alike, the college requested an additional $80,000 for the next fiscal year to add an additional Workforce Development Specialist to assist with students seeking more opportunities. The board approved and that will make the financial contribution of Surry County to the program $280,000 annually.

The surge in participation is not a future prediction but is happening in real time. Surry/Yadkin Works needs the extra staff at this moment, so the commissioners also approved an additional request for the position to fund the position through the remaining five months of fiscal year 2022-2023.

Commissioner Bill Goins asked what contribution of Yadkin County was making to the program and if they were being asked to ante up in a similar request. County Manager Chris Knopf said the additional funds were only being asked of Surry County as, “the influx of new interns are primarily from Surry County.”

Annually, Yadkin County contributes $100,000 to the operation of the Surry/Yadkin Works in conjunction with Surry County and Surry Community College.

“Surry Yadkin Works is one of, if not the best programs we have implemented for our young folks in Surry and Yadkin. I want to give a shout out to all the business who participate in the program,” said Commissioner Mark Marion, who sits on the advisory board of the program. “We really did not expect it to grow like it has, we weren’t prepared and we have to play catch up now.”

“Kudos to our young folks, the high schools, and our businesses that train them keeping them here in Surry County. That’s the biggest thing: retention. Anything we can do to help with Surry/Yadkin Works – I’m all for it,” Marion said.

“Surry/Yadkin Works is something that is working, that’s evident and it’s been working. It’s been one of the most successful programs for retaining and employing people who are homegrown in a long time,” Commissioner Van Tucker said.

“Since its inception Crystal Folger-Hawks at the college has really done an outstanding job, and Dr. David Shockley, too. They have really worked hard and worked together with the counties to promote this program, so I want to give them a shout out too,” Marion added before the board approved $33,000 be allocated from the general contingency fund to make the hire.

In other board news.

– The board agreed to a change in county administration that saw the position of Assistant to the County Manager/Public Information Officer currently held by Nathan Walls eliminated from the county payroll. The new position of Administration Officer 1 was created for Walls as he is taking on the county’s digital streaming platform Surry on the Go The service, which is in the process of launching a 24/7 streaming television channel to spread the county’s news and alerts far and wide immediately. This will help promote the county to visitors, inform on county services, and advertise county jobs available.

– Surry County Department of Health was given authorization to construct a shelter on the grounds of the county service center in Dobson to house a trailer and truck purchased with pandemic funds. The deadline for the department to spend those funds is fast approaching.

– The county rejected a $500 offer for the property found on W. Woltz Street in Dobson, which is county owned land going back to the 1880s, Knopf said. The plot has a tax value of $8,590 and the bidder asked the county to conduct a survey of the lot beforehand. The commissioners felt the county may take a loss on that offer as they rejected it.

– Finally, the county received a clean bill of financial health from the annual audit from Gould Killian CPA whose Travis Keever said there were no errors found. “An unmodified report is about as good as it gets,” he said echoing last year’s report. The county has sufficient cash on hand and the

He reported that sales tax growth in Surry County has remained strong post pandemic. That is relevant as many folks stopped going out to shop and started ordering online rather than head to Hanes Mall. Online sales mean the sales tax stays in Surry County, and Keever went on to say that the trend is starting to reverse in metro areas as shopping habits return to normal. He did not predict such a change would occur locally.

Chairman Eddie Harris made note of the placement of Elkin as a strong economic driver that brings in business to Surry County from the surrounding areas just as Mount Airy does for cross border business from Stokes County or Virginia. He was pleased with the report, “”It looks like a very positive audit.”