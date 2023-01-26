Police reports

• An Ararat man already headed to jail on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court worsened his situation by being charged with a felony drug violation upon being taken into custody, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Leonard Ivan Conner Jr., 57, of 199 Casey Lane, was encountered at Northern Regional Hospital last Friday by officers attempting the warrant service for the arrest order that had been filed in September 2021.

He subsequently was found with a plastic baggy containing a crystal-like material and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Conner, who police records state was confined in the Surry County Jail, with no bond figure listed, is scheduled to appear in District Court next Monday.

• U.S. Trailer Manufacturing, a business in the 1000 block of Worth Street, was the scene of a larceny discovered Sunday which also involved property damage.

A 5-foot-by-10-foot utility trailer, black in color and valued at $2,200, was taken from the site after a steel chain to a gate was cut, causing damage put at $50.

• Marty Lee Draughn, 45, of 428 Junction St., was served Monday with a criminal summons for a school attendance law violation which had been issued Friday through the Surry County clerk of court, police records state.

Draughn is facing a Feb. 10 appearance in Surry District Court.

• An undisclosed sum of money was stolen from an oil change and lubrication shop located at 2103 Rockford St. during a break-in discovered Saturday.

A garage door was kicked in to gain entry.

• Calvin Wayne Colyer, a resident of Flower Charm Lane, told police last Saturday that he had become a victim of a crime at his home involving the obtaining of property by false pretense via an online scam.

It resulted in an unknown suspect receiving $105, police records state.