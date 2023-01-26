Partners Health offering suicide prevention training

January 25, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Partners Health is offering QPR (“Question, Persuade, and Refer”) suicide prevention training on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Jonesville.

Partners Health Management has issued an invitation for members of the community to participate in “Question, Persuade, and Refer Suicide Prevention Training” this weekend in Jonesville.

“In this training, you will learn how to act as a ‘Gatekeeper,’ which is something we want all our community members to learn about. This is super important information, as we are seeing an increase in our counties,” the program coordinators wrote.

Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to “question, persuade, and refer” someone to help.

“Each year thousands of people, like you, are saying ‘yes’ to saving the life of a friend, colleague, sibling or neighbor. QPR can be learned in our Gatekeeper course in as little as one hour,” organizers said.

According to the Surgeon General’s National Strategy for Suicide Prevention, a Gatekeeper is someone who can recognize a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be contemplating an act of self-harm or suicide.

As a QPR-trained Gatekeeper participants will learn to recognize warning signs and know how to get help to save a life. Often this can be accomplished by providing hope to someone in need during a time of desperation.

The event is being held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at New Beginnings United Methodist Church located at 311 W. Main St., Jonesville.

Space in this training session is limited. For more information contact Beth Brooks, Partners Member Engagement Supervisor, at 336 527-3225.