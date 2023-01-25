Woman accused of attempted murder

By Tom Joyce

STUART, Va. — An Ararat woman is facing an upcoming court appearance on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly trying to stab a man and expressing a desire to kill him.

She has been identified by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office as Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road.

Marshall’s arrest on the felony attempted murder charge stems from a call to that location last week.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith did not respond to a Tuesday email request for information about the case and an attempt to reach him by telephone also was unsuccessful.

However, based on media reports in Virginia which referenced comments from Smith, deputies were summoned to Marshall’s home on the morning of Jan. 18 to investigate an incident there.

Those officers, Sgt. Winfred Hill and Lt. Dustin Foley, found Marshall and Benton Hall, 58, also believed to be a resident of Ararat, inside the house on Willis Gap Road.

Hall advised them that the woman had attempted to stab him with a knife, based on multiple reports quoting a news release from Patrick County authorities. A knife was located at the scene and collected as evidence.

Sheriff Smith is quoted as saying the investigation by Hill and Foley found that Marshall had made an effort to stab Hall and also advised the officers she “wished she had killed him.”

No significant injuries were reported to Hall.

There has been no information emerging about a motive and other circumstances that led to the altercation, or the relationship between Marshall and the alleged victim.

At last report, the Ararat woman was being held without privilege of bond in the Patrick County Jail at Stuart.

She was scheduled to appear in General District Court there for an arraignment last Thursday, according to court records.

But the case reportedly has been rescheduled to the Feb. 24 court session.

