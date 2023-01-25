Two nabbed on drug trafficking charges

January 25, 2023 John Peters
Staff report

Gammons

<p>Coleman</p>

Coleman

Two Surry County men were arrested and charged with drug trafficking, among other offenses, as the result of a long-running probe by law enforcement.

Tommy Lee Coleman Jr., 30, of 8548 West Pine Street, Lowgap, and Jamie Ray Gammons, 41, of 441 Crotts Road, Mount Airy, were each arrested after search warrants were served at their homes, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Coleman was charged with 14 different criminal offenses, while Gammons was hit with six charges. Each man was jailed under secured bonds exceeding a quarter of a million dollars.

According to a statement, the first charges, against Coleman, came after a search warrant was served at his residence, 8548 West Pine Street in Lowgap, on Jan. 5 after a “month-long investigation for illegal distribution of controlled substance. During the search of the property, detectives located trafficking amount of methamphetamine, stolen firearms, marijuana, and assorted items of drug paraphernalia,” the statement said.

Detectives arrested Coleman and charged him with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of felony possession of firearm by felon, one count of felony possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was jailed under a $124,000 secured bond with a Jan. 25 court date. Additionally, he was charged with criminal processes for four counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which resulted in an additional secured bond of $205,500.

On Jan. 11, county authorities executed a search warrant at Gammons’ home, at 441 Crotts Road in Mount Airy. This also came after a month-long probe, the sheriff’s office said.

“During the search of the property, detectives located trafficking amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, and assorted items of drug paraphernalia.”

Detectives arrested Gammons and charged him with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Gammons was placed under a $300,000 secured bond with a Jan. 25 scheduled court date.

The statement said that during the execution of both search warrants, Surry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Airy Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security.