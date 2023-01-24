Residents named to two city boards

Staff Report

The ranks of two key advisory boards in Mount Airy have been bolstered by a reappointment/appointment process, including the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority and the city Housing Authority.

Jennifer Wilson was appointed to the tourism body, while Ellie Webb was reappointed to that group.

The Tourism Development Authority has seven voting members who oversee marketing efforts for the city using proceeds from an occupancy tax levied at lodging establishments.

They include persons from specified categories such as owners or operators of taxable tourist accommodations, representatives from the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, persons with experience in the promotion of travel/tourism and others.

Wilson is director of sales and assistant general manager of Holiday Inn Express and was approved for a three-year term to end on Jan. 15, 2026. She is replacing Mikel Snow, who no longer was eligible for reappointment in the taxable tourist accommodations category.

Webb was reappointed to the Tourism Development Authority as a chamber representative, approved for a new three-year stint that also will expire on Jan. 15, 2026.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners took the actions regarding Wilson and Webb during a meeting earlier this month.

Also appointed to the tourism group to a three-year term with the same time frame was Commissioner Tom Koch, to represent the municipality.

City Finance Director Pam Stone additionally was reappointed to a one-year term as an ex-officio, non-voting member of the Tourism Development Authority, to expire on Jan. 15, 2024. Stone provides oversight of the substantial revenues involved.

Fawcett re-upped

During the same commissioners meeting, G. Thomas Fawcett was reappointed to the governing board of the Housing Authority, which oversees public housing facilities in Mount Airy.

Fawcett, whose present term will expire next month, was approved for a new five-year one to run until Feb. 16, 2028.

The Housing Authority of Mount Airy has been described as the largest landlord in town. The private, federally funded corporation manages hundreds of apartments at multiple locations.

City council members are responsible for selecting local housing authority members even though the operation manages public residential units on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).