Lane of U.S. 52 closing temporarily

January 24, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The N.C. Department of Transportation is alerting drivers in the Pilot Mountain area of a temporary lane closure this week at a bridge on U.S. 52.

It is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 8 a.m. along a stretch of the southbound portion of that highway between mile markers 139 and 134. A contractor for the DOT will implement the closure to allow work to occur on the bridge.

The project is slated for completion Friday, weather permitting.

Crews will be repairing spalling, a condition in which concrete on the bridge deck has broken, flaked or eroded.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert when approaching the work zone.

Real-time travel information is available by visiting DriveNC.gov or following the N.C. Department of Transportation on social media.