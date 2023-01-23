County seeks land use plan input

Over the past year more than a few issues have reached the Surry County Board of Commissioners involving rezoning and the county’s Land Use Plan. More specifically, residents were able to use the language found within the plan as their ammunition in a rezoning fight that kept the corner of Quaker Road and Westfield Road as residence wanted as opposed to where developers had eyed a new Dollar General location.
The Land Use Plan is in need of revision, and the county is completing an update of the Code of Ordinances as directed by the General Assembly to conform with state general statutes. The update will allow for recommended modernization to the ordinances which will affect land use regulations.
There are updates that are being considered that would include changes to zoning subdivisions, nonconforming uses, recreational vehicles, and grandfathered salvage lots/junkyards. The issue of junkyards returning to business after a long period of closure was on issue the board heard briefly last year. This guidance will help establish the rules of the road going forward on flood, watershed, and mountain ridge protection as well as membership on the Planning Board and Board of Adjustment.
This is to be the first modernization in decades of the land use regulation and counties across the state are working to comply with the new requirements. Prior to review of the Surry County Planning Board and Board of Commissioners, the public is being solicited for their input and public comment on the changes.
Two public input sessions are going to be held, the first of which is Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 – 7:30 p.m. at the Surry County Service Center at 915 E. Atkins St., Dobson: and, Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the same location. County Manager Chris Knopf called these “drop in” sessions so the public can stop by, leave a comment, and be right back on their way. Suggestions will be accepted by email through Feb. 17 and the board will consider the changes at that time.
A public hearing will be required before any changes can be approved, which is scheduled tentatively for March 20.
The proposed modernization and updates to the Code of Ordinances are available on the county’s website: htttp://www.co.surry.nc.us.
In other board of commissioner’s news:
– The Surry County Tax Department sent through their end of the year report showing that county residents are once again paying their taxes on time, something the board is always appreciative of. The end of year 2022 report showed the rate of collection for the county was 99.15%.
– Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern made a request to make a change to his department. He was approved to reclassify one job from a clerical position to one of clerical/morgue attendant retroactive to the first of the year.
– County Human Resources reported submitted to the board a report on claims and settlements from the county’s worker’s compensation fund. In the fourth quarter of the 2022 calendar year, the department paid out $3,488.52 in wages, $16,999.56 in medical claims, and $467.07 was reported as an “other” cost totaling $20,955.15 paid out from the workers comp fund last quarter.
– Finally, it is usually easy to tell when there are Eagle Scouts to be recognized as a board meeting as the on-street parking around the Historic Courthouse in Dobson find themselves full well before the meeting’s start time. Parents tend not to want to miss the big occasion, nor does Commissioner Bill Goins miss an opportunity to recall his days as a scout and what it meant to him, “Even though the uniform doesn’t fit anymore.”
To reach the rank of Eagle Scout is the culmination of years of effort, hard work, and a capstone service project to wrap it all neatly in a bow. It is not an easy endeavor and Goins often reminds the Eagle Scouts that their accomplishment truly means something. Potential colleges and future employers will take note that of the designation of Eagle Scout and expect excellence when they are found.
Honored before the county commissioner last week were: Jacob Alan Smith, Mitchell Todd Caudle, Benjamin Isaac Delacruz, Edward Arnold Radford III, Byron Hall Carson, Bryson Patrick McBride, Marcus Jay Opsal, Max Issac Cummings-Flinchum, and Jordan Robert Inman.
The Eagle Scouts had service projects including batting cage improvements to Graham Field, a tennis backstop for practice at Mount Airy High, a trophy case to display the winnings of the West Stokes High marching band, flag pole erection, adding blessing boxes, and a kitchen renovation at First United Methodist Church of Pilot Mountain.