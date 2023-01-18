City pitch to industrial prospect ‘very positive’

Mount Airy officials didn’t exactly strike gold, which California became famous for in the 1800s, but are optimistic about a recent visit to that state aimed at bringing a new manufacturer to town.
“It was a good meeting — very positive,” Mayor Jon Cawley said Tuesday in the wake of a trip by him and City Attorney Hugh Campbell to an unnamed destination in California to meet with representatives of a company that also hasn’t been identified.
“The company gave us the time they said they would give us,” the mayor related in reference to its promise to set aside part of a day late last week to discuss a potential operation in Mount Airy.
Cawley has said the locality reached out to that entity in the hopes of luring not only new jobs to this community and increasing its tax base, but an employer that would be a major user of the city’s surplus water supply.
This resulted in an invitation for the two Mount Airy representatives to come to California and make a pitch to the company leaders.
“And they’re going to talk amongst themselves,” Cawley said Tuesday of its aftermath. “And we’ll try on our end to answer any questions they might have.”
Normally, such an industry-recruitment trip might have been spearheaded by the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, but Todd Tucker, the head of that organization, recently resigned.
Given that absence, Cawley seems to have taken it upon himself to try to help Mount Airy economically, including the California trek, which Campbell accompanied him on in his role as city attorney.
“I’m new at this,” said Cawley, who was elected mayor in November after serving as a North Ward city commissioner since 2008.
He campaigned on the idea of the city’s chief official being the face of Mount Airy and telling “our story” in matters such as the California quest.
A precedent was set for this by Commissioner Deborah Cochran. While she earlier was serving as mayor, from 2009-2015, Cochran journeyed to West Memphis, Arkansas, as a part of a successful recruitment of the Awesome Products company.
It occupied the former Bassett Furniture plant on Sheep Farm Road just outside Mount Airy.
Cawley is hoping some word will come from the company officials in California within a month or so, although there is no firm commitment along those lines.
“They really didn’t talk about a timeline, but they are interested,” the mayor said.
The need to market Mount Airy’s excess water supply is obvious, which resulted from local textile and other companies that were heavy users shutting down over the years.
Two years ago this month, city Public Works Director Mitch Williams reported that the municipality had a water-production capacity of 8.5 million gallons per day, but only 2.3 million were being used.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.