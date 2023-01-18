Search warrant sheds light on child’s death

Jodi Ann and Joseph Wilson have been charged with murder in the death of their four-year old son Skyler. Their next court appearance with be Feb. 2 in Surry County. Jodi and Joseph Wilson are listed as the doctor and front desk staff member of Affordable Wellness located at 693 W. Pine St. in Mount Airy. This sign was found on the business’s front door Monday and calls to the main line Wednesday continued to ring until the system asked for a voicemail password.

The greater Yadkin Valley region remains in shock over the death of four-year-old Skyler Wilson last week from what local authorities have labeled child abuse at the hands of his foster parents, Mount Airy couple Joseph and Jodi Wilson.

Court documents have allowed the timeline of the tragic events to become clearer, although not wholly. The documents revealed that Skyler reportedly died because of “a hypoxic, anoxic brain injury on Jan. 9” according to the search warrant.

“Unlike traumatic brain injuries, in which brain damage is induced by direct physical trauma, anoxic and hypoxic brain injuries are characterized by brain damage from a lack of oxygen to the brain. Anoxic and hypoxic brain injuries are commonly associated with strokes,” according to the Shepherd Center, a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta specializing in brain and spine trauma.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into his death on Jan. 9 with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation and it was during their investigation that it was discovered that he died from injuries that were sustained during abuse from his foster parents.

The call to Surry County 911 came in at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 which according to the search warrant was approximately two and a half hours from the time that Jodi Wilson first sent a text message to her husband that, “something had happened with the swaddling with Skyler” and “something was wrong with Skyler’s arms” at 5:30 p.m.

Before the 911 call the Wilson’s had noticed Skyler making “wiggling” noises that came from the wagon they used for his bed after they put him down around 6:45 p.m.

They made attempts to get him to stand up right, sit upright on the couch, and offered Skyler water which were met with difficulty before he then refused more liquid. It was at this time that Joseph said, “there was nothing else that he could do and that they needed to call someone.”

Upon the arrival of EMS to the Wilson’s home on Rosecrest Drive, they reported Skyler was unresponsive and transported the boy to Brenner Children’s Hospital at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.

At the hospital Joseph provided information to a doctor on staff that the child’s foster mother, his wife Jodi, was using a swaddling technique promoted by Nancy Thomas, an advocate of attachment therapy for children.

“Skyler’s brain injuries are consistent with ‘too much restriction used during a swaddling technique,’” according to Dr. Northrop at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

Nancy Thomas, who Joseph Wilson cited, is self-described as neither a doctor, psychiatrist, nor therapist who wrote “Attachment therapy and holding therapy are the only therapies that have proven to be effective with Attachment Disordered children” in her 1997 book “When Love Is Not Enough: A Guide to Parenting.”

According to Advocates for Children in Therapy, a group that is working to eliminate such techniques said, “Thomas’s parenting methods are based on isolation, deprivation, humiliation, and being non-communicative with the child.”

As is the procedure in such cases of potential abuse, child Protective Services made contact with the sheriff’s office in Surry County on Jan. 6 to report that Skyler had been admitted the previous day.

That day deputies arrived to execute a search warrant of the Wilson home and court documents said during execution of the warrant that investigators made note of wrist and ankle support strap braces at the home but did not take possession of them because. “Investigators did not know they contained evidentiary value at the time of the search.”

It was later revealed by Joseph Wilson to a detective that the straps were used to restrain four-year-old Skyler during the swaddling. Skyler lay at Brenner Children’s Hospital for four more days before he passed away from his injuries Monday, Jan. 9.

Joseph Wilson told investigators that there were cameras that had been recently purchased for the home. “Sometime during or after the incident with Skyler, Joseph believed that Jodi took the cameras down from inside the residence. Joseph advised the cameras had SD cards inside them that store video footage. Joseph did not know if the SD cards were taken out of the cameras or not. During the search and seizure of the cameras there were no SD cards in the cameras.”

The investigation ramped up from there and the sheriff’s office was back on Jan. 9 to execute a second warrant and removed several items from the home. Court documents said the evidence related to the child abuse investigation that was removed included SD cards, USB drives, two computers, three surveillance type cameras, two cameras with SD cards, three tablet devices from the kids’ playroom, and “journals documenting acts committed against the children.”

A woman identifying herself as Skyler’s former foster mother, who is not being identified for her family’s privacy, said Wednesday, “I do want to make sure he is remembered and not the evil that was done.” She and her family remain active in the foster system, which is part of why she feels such pain. “It physically hurts,” she said.

She recalled her former foster son by saying, “He loved playing with his siblings and just loved being around people.” He had a heart that was three times bigger than he was, she told another media outlet earlier this week, remembering his smile and bright blue eyes that could melt hearts. On social media she said, “My sweet boy! I hope you knew just how loved you were.”