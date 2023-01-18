Bledsoe tapped as regional Principal of Year

Surry County Schools Board of Education Chairperson Dale Badgett offers remarks about Donna Bledsoe in front of Bledsoe and Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools during a surprise announcement of Bledsoe being chosen at the Wells Fargo Regional Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad. (Submitted photo)
Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Donna Bledsoe has been named the Wells Fargo Regional Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad.
The surprise announcement came during a student assembly at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, where Bledsoe has been the principal since 2016.
Making the announcement in front of an excited crowd of students, staff, and Bledsoe’s family members, was Dr. Patrick Greene, the current Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year. Among those joining him were Laura Papsun, regional education facilitator with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, members of the Surry County Board of Education, Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, and members of the Surry County Schools senior cabinet.
Bledsoe thanked Cedar Ridge students and staff following the announcement.
“I believe this award is not an individual recognition, but a school one. Cedar Ridge Elementary is an amazing place to work, and I am blessed to be supported by a great team of educators that work to do what is best for students every day.”
Bledsoe will go on to represent the region in the 2023 state principal of the year process that involves eight other regional principals of the year. The regional selection procedure includes an evaluation of candidates through a portfolio review and an interview. The state is divided into eight geographical regions and NC Charter Schools are clustered together to form the ninth region. The state selection process continues with each regional finalist being interviewed and his/her portfolio reviewed by a state selection committee.
The culmination of the Wells Fargo Principal of the Year Program is a ceremony in Raleigh in May. Regional winners are asked to chair the regional selection committees tasked with finding their successor at the end of their term.
A 2000 graduate of East Surry High School, Bledsoe completed her bachelor’s of science in elementary education from Appalachian State University and started her career teaching third grade. In 2007, she transitioned to Surry County Schools and began teaching fourth grade at Dobson Elementary School. In 2008, she received her K-12 curriculum specialist master’s degree from Appalachian State University. That same year, she became a curriculum specialist for the district. In 2010, Bledsoe graduated with a masters in school administration from Appalachian State University and became an assistant principal at Westfield Elementary School.
“Through these experiences, her leadership has touched many schools in Surry County through her various roles,” the local school system said in announcing her selection.
Bledsoe is the daughter of Donald and the late Vicki Lawson. She followed in the footsteps of her mother, who was a teacher at Pilot Mountain Elementary. Bledsoe cites her mother as her first connection to teaching and her support is what inspired her to become the leader she is today. She is married to Billy Bledsoe, and they have three children, EmmaGrey, Caroline, and Otis.
“We are excited to have Mrs. Bledsoe represent Surry County Schools and the Piedmont-Triad Region as Principal of the Year,” said Reeves. “While Mrs. Bledsoe was very surprised by this announcement today, it comes as no surprise to us that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction chose her. Mrs. Bledsoe’s compassion for students, drive to see them succeed, and innovative, all in spirit is evident, making her a great leader at Cedar Ridge and in our district. We wish her the best in the next step of this process.”