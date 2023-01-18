SCC instructors receive advanced firefighter award

Surry Community College employees Charlie Hampton and Jason “Bubba” Lawson have received the Advanced Firefighter Certification Award from the North Carolina State Firefighters Association.
Hampton and Lawson were presented the award by N.C. State Representative Kyle Hall in December at Westfield Volunteer Fire Department’s annual award dinner.
This award was established in 2004 by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association to formally recognize the advanced level of competence of firefighters directly or indirectly serving the governmental units within the state, to foster increased interest in formal college education and professional fire protection programs, and to attract highly qualified individuals into a fire and rescue department.
Hampton is employed as SCC’s fire and rescue programs instructional assistant and coordinator for Surry and Yadkin counties. He is a retired battalion chief of Winston-Salem Fire Department, and a member of Rural Hall Fire Department.
Hampton obtained the award by having 40 years of experience and a total of 2,401 training hours. His credentials include Firefighter II, Instructor II, Fire Officer II, Haz-mat Level III, Technical Rescuer, EMT and Career/Volunteer Firefighter.
Lawson is employed as SCC’s instructor and coordinator for the Emergency Services Training Center. He is a board of directors member for Westfield Volunteer Fire Department.
Lawson obtained the award by having an associate in science, nine years of more of experience, and a total of 4,864 training hours. His credentials include Firefighter II, Haz-mat Level I, Technical Rescuer and Career/Volunteer Firefighter.
The Advanced Firefighter Certificate Award is the second-highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina, just under the Longleaf Pine Award.
Director of Fire and Rescue Programs and ESTC, Ian Harrell, spoke highly of Hampton and Lawson and their earning of this award. “The Advanced Firefighter Certificate is awarded to those firefighters who have a lifelong dedication to training to be the best firefighter they can possibly be,” Harrell said. “It requires numerous years, normally an entire career, to meet the stringent requirements for this award.”
Harrell received the Advanced Firefighter Certification Award in 2011 while he was working as a firefighter with the city of Mount Airy. He joined as an employee of Surry Community College that same year.
Surry Community College offers a variety of firefighting, technical rescuer, hazardous materials, and traffic incident management classes both on campus and through organizations in Surry and Yadkin counties. Surry offers a vast number of courses for those just entering the firefighting field, as well as those in current rescue worker positions looking to renew their current certifications or add skills to their repertoire.
For more information about the fire and rescue program at SCC, or the Emergency Services Training Center, contact Ian Harrell at harrelli@surry.edu or 336-386-3403.