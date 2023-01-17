SCC nursing students collect donations

Surry Community College Associate Degree Nursing students get ready to deliver donations to the SCC Little Free Pantry, the SCC Knights Amory Student Resource Center, and the Foothills Food Pantry in Dobson.

Surry Community College’s fourth semester Associate Degree Nursing students recently collected food and clothing for the SCC Little Free Pantry, the SCC Knights Amory Student Resource Center, and the Foothills Food Pantry in Dobson.

More than 241 pounds of food and 55 pounds of clothing were donated to the Foothills Food Pantry. The students also donated a large amount of food and clothing to the SCC Little Free Pantry and the SCC Amory Student Resource Center.

Surry Community College’s Nursing program was ranked within the top 10 for best nursing schools in North Carolina, according to RegisteredNursing.org. SCC placed in the ninth position, with a score of 96.16 out of 100.

Surry Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing curriculum provides students with opportunities to develop knowledge, skills, and strategies to integrate safety and quality into nursing care, to practice in a dynamic environment, and to assist individuals in making informed decisions that impact their health, quality of life, and achievement of potential.

High School students can begin working toward the associate degree in nursing by enrolling in courses in the Career & College Promise program that are required in the nursing program.

For more information about the nursing program, contact Student and Workforce Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.