American Pickers looking for local treasures

January 17, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

History Channel show to film here in February

Staff Report

Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby of American Pickers. The show will be filming locally in February.

The show American Pickers is planning to come and film locally next month and are seeking local residents who feel they may have a buried treasure amongst their collection.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for antiques.

“They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” show organizers said.

“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them,” their statement read.

“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them,” said a press representative for the show. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

Show producers are on the hunt for large private collections of antique items. Anyone with a large private antique collection that is willing to participate in the show filming is asked to send name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. The show does not film at stores, flea markets, or similar establishments.