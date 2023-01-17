Meadowview Ambassadors host shoebox drive

Donations received from students, families and local community members as part of the Meadowview Magnet School Mustangs Ambassador shoebox collection effort.

<p>Mustang Ambassadors pictured here are, from left, back row, Ellabelle Castro, Anaya Sweatman, Samantha Terrell and Bailey Ray; middle row, Rose O’Reilly and Harmony Dillon; front row, Levi Head and James O’Reilly.</p>

The Meadowview Middle Schools Mustang Ambassadors are a group of student leaders who school officials say work to make the school and community a better place.

During December, the Mustang Ambassadors hosted a Shoebox Christmas Drive. The ambassadors compiled a list of small toys, clothing, hygiene products, and other items and began spreading the word about the Christmas Drive.

“Students, parents, and local community members helped to make this Shoebox Christmas a huge success with the tremendous amount of support and donations provided to the ambassadors,’ school officials said of the effort. “The ambassadors contacted a local organization, Helping Hands Foundation of Surry County, and donated all of the items collected for the Shoebox Christmas Drive. The Mustang Ambassadors plan to host special visits with local nursing homes, volunteer at the food pantry, and build a partnership with the Helping Hands Foundation of Surry County.”