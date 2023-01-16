City gets money to maintain mentoring effort

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

An earlier mentorship match paired Emma Jean Tucker, right, with Hasanah McCall, who are pictured during a visit to Mount Airy Museum of Regional History in a file photo.

<p>Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Director Peter Raymer, shown speaking at Jan. 5 city council meeting, is excited about the continuation of funding for the Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative locally.</p>

An injection of new funding will allow Mount Airy to maintain a mentoring program that matches adults who are positive role models in the community with local youths who can benefit from those associations.

The city first received grant funding of $110,000 in 2019 to implement the Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative for ages 6-12 through the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), a non-profit organization based in Ashburn, Virginia.

At that time, Mount Airy was one of only five communities in a six-state area to receive the funding targeting children and families affected by the opioid crisis. The mentoring grant program sought to provide critical support for young people throughout the country at risk of entering the juvenile justice system, according to information then from the national group.

Since 2019, the municipality — specifically Mount Airy Parks and Recreation — has been awarded additional funding to continue the mentoring program as part of a three-year grant initiative that ended on Aug. 31.

Parks and Recreation Director Peter Raymer notified City Manager Stan Farmer in late December that Mount Airy had been awarded $31,250 more to maintain the program for another period to end next Sept. 30.

“We are excited to receive this additional funding through the National Recreation and Park Association,” Raymer said during a Jan. 5 meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners when it approved 5-0 a memorandum of understanding agreement with that organization.

“It will be a grand total of about $158,000 over the past three years,” the parks and recreation director said of total funding received from the NRPA.

City staff members say they are excited that the additional $31,250 will allow them further opportunities to mentor and reach more children within the community.

Raymer credited Cathy Cloukey, Mount Airy’s assistant parks and recreation director, and Jaimi Scott, another department employee who has worked with program, for success achieved so far.

Wanted: mentors

Along with the financial resources needed to operate the Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative locally is the human equation — which appears similar to that of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and others.

“They’re asking us to find 25 positive adult role models to be matched with mentees,” Raymer said of requirements for the program set forth by National Recreation and Park Association officials.

This does not mean a lot of time on the part of those who volunteer for the program.

“The obligation is one hour per week,” the parks and recreation director explained.

Along with one-on-one mentoring, the program involves group-mentoring sessions, according to Raymer, who says that those interested in becoming mentors may contact him or Cloukey at Reeves Community Center.

Commissioner Deborah Cochran, who has worked with young people over the years and is now a full-time educator, sees great value in the Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative.

“The youths are the hope of the future,” Cochran said.

“And these programs are life-changing for students and young people,” she added. “They build relationships that last a lifetime.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.