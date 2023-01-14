Online Magnet School visits Pilot Mountain

Surry Online Magnet School middle and high school students and staff pose for a quick picture.

<p>Seventh graders Zoey Jackson and Serenity Shores find a cliff and complete the Goose Chase task documenting them keeping the rock from falling.</p>

<p>Lillie Thomspon, eleventh grade, has her head in the clouds.</p>

In the fall, Surry Online Magnet School middle and high school students took a break from the virtual world and took a hike to Pilot Mountain State Park.

Students picked their own groups and participated in an interactive Goose Chase where they were given multiple tasks to complete throughout their hike. The Goose Chase allowed students to get to know each other a little better while enjoying the views that Pilot Mountain State Park had to offer.

Students also had the opportunity to listen to an on-site park ranger talk about the wonders of the park and learn about the daily tasks of his position. After the park ranger’s talk students took the time to ask questions about career opportunities.