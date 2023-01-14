Hodges among Farm Bureau agents honored

January 14, 2023

North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding poses for a photo with agents honored at the group’s recent annual meeting, including Surry County Farm Bureau President. Danny Hodges. Pictured are, from left, front row, Keith James, Lance Leftwich, Kydric Brown, Jeremy Palmer, Hodges and Harding; back row, Mark Bender, Matt Swift, Sally Whitaker, and Allen Fish. Agents recognized, but not pictured, include Tim Hamlin, Fieldyn Hawks, and Kayla Woodlief. (Submitted photo)

Surry County Farm Bureau President Danny Hodges was honored recently during the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in Greensboro.

He was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon. Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding presented each winning county president with a limited edition Case knife.

Each county’s agency force worked to qualify their county president for this recognition. Special plaques were also presented to the agents and agencies whose production was superior during the contest period.