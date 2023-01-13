Patrick sheriff seeking fifth term

STUART, Va. — Although Patrick County’s sheriff has been on the job since taking office after a 2007 election, Dan Smith says it seems as if he’s just getting started.
“I have more energy now than I did 15 years ago when I first became sheriff,” Smith observed in announcing plans Thursday to run for a fifth four-year term in the county election later this year.
He has become a fixture in Patrick politics after being elected in 2007, capturing a second term against one challenger in 2011 by garnering 84% of the votes and winning again four years later with 88% support against another opponent.
Smith had no opposition for the last election in 2019.
In announcing his latest re-election bid, the incumbent detailed progress he says has occurred during his tenure in guiding local law enforcement efforts while also indicating that the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is facing unique challenges today.
Drugs a focus
Combating illegal drug activity has been one priority for the office under Smith’s leadership.
He gives credit to his employees and agency partners for successfully bringing more than 800 drug dealers to justice.
Smith added that “the list is long” in terms of other accomplishments made by the employees under his command.
These include transitioning into a new jail and office, achieving and maintaining accreditation, upgrading equipment and technology and, most importantly, strengthening the bond with those the office serves, he outlined.
“We are nothing without the support of our citizens, and we take great pride in that relationship,” Smith said in a statement. “I fundamentally believe that bond starts with me, and I want folks to know that I am just a phone call away.”
Pay, negativity issues
Smith admits that the job of sheriff is difficult, but he embraces the challenges that come with this.
Far and away, the greatest one has involved attracting and retaining employees, he says, given a climate of pay limitations and related factors that have plagued other area law enforcement agencies in recent years — including the Mount Airy Police Department.
“When compensation doesn’t match skill set or job demands, you lose every time, and local law enforcement, regionally, has been losing badly at that game.”
Smith is grateful for the relationship he has maintained throughout the years with those controlling the purse strings locally, the Patrick Board of Supervisors and county administration, which has made that situation more tolerable.
“They have supported us and allowed me the ability to at least try and stay competitive with surrounding agencies, and I am very appreciative of that.”
Smith points to the negative image of law enforcement over the past few years as also creating challenges, while correspondingly presenting a solution.
“Treating all people with decency and respect is the simple answer, and our employees have a genuine understanding of that.”
A stake in the county
The sheriff admits that he is a bit territorial and protective when it comes to Patrick County, where Smith has deep roots.
He was born in Stuart in 1972 to Sue Simmons Smith and the late James Russell Smith Sr., the youngest of six children.
“My drive and work ethic come from my parents and brothers and sisters — they had a huge influence on me,” Smith stated.
He graduated from Patrick County High School in 1990 and from East Tennessee State University in 1994. That same year, Smith was employed by the Chesterfield County Police Department in the Richmond metro area.
In January 1997, he was hired by the Martinsville Police Department, where Smith held the rank of sergeant and was a commander on the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.
He campaigned successfully for Patrick County sheriff later that year, replacing longtime incumbent David Hubbard, who had stepped down for health reasons.
Smith and his wife Amy have two sons, Daniel and David, and live in Patrick Springs. They are members of Stuart Presbyterian Church.
“This place is my life, it is in my DNA,” the sheriff said of Patrick County.
“I consider our people and our beauty a national treasure, and I will protect and defend it until the day I die.”
