Candidate seeks clerk seat amid turmoil

STUART, Va. — Saying the clerk of court office in Patrick County has undergone turmoil could be an understatement, with its leader suspended while facing drug and other charges, but candidate Nancy Turner Belcher seeks to turn things around.
“Our clerk’s office has suffered some setbacks,” Belcher said Tuesday regarding recent events surrounding Patrick’s present circuit court clerk, Sherri Hazlewood, a resident of Claudville.
Hazlewood had a series of run-ins with law enforcement during 2022 in multiple counties, including being charged with possession of cocaine, driving while intoxicated, breaking and entering and other offenses, according to various news reports in Virginia. She presently is suspended from the clerk post, having been removed by a judge in November.
Meanwhile, Belcher has emerged as a candidate for the seat of circuit court clerk in anticipation of a general election for the non-partisan office on Nov. 7.
Belcher, 50, lives in the Woolwine community and has nearly 25 years of experience in the legal profession. She is hoping to serve Patrick County in the court clerk capacity, given the need to restore public confidence in the position that provides a critical function in the judicial system.
“I am a person of integrity, so I would follow the law number one,” the candidate added Tuesday.
Along with that, it would be a matter of “just showing up every day” and meeting the needs of all those the office affects, said Belcher, a first-time seeker of public office.
Variety of service
The candidate is a lifelong resident of Patrick who is a graduate of Patrick County High School and Ricks College.
Belcher has worked as an administrative assistant for Martin F. Clark, a well-known figure in Patrick County legal circles, along with attorneys Chris Corbett and Marcus Brinks.
She later transitioned to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Corbett, Stephanie Vipperman and presently, Dayna Bobbitt.
Belcher believes the invaluable experience she has gained in the field would enable her to make a seamless transition to the position of clerk of court.
“And having the necessary leadership skills, I know that I would undoubtedly benefit the clerk’s office with knowledge and expertise as I strive to make this county better for current and future generations,” she said in a statement.
“If elected, I would work tirelessly to make the clerk’s office a resource that would be accessible to the folks in Patrick County, whether that be in person or online,” the candidate mentioned further. “I was raised to serve others, and I know of no greater opportunity to do just that than to serve as clerk of court for Patrick County.”
The daughter of Alfred and Aylees Turner of Woolwine, Belcher has been a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS).
She served a mission within her church for 18 months in Provo, Utah. As a member of the LDS church, Belcher has served in a variety of positions including pianist, activities director and president of its Young Women’s group. She now is Relief Society president, leading an organization within the church for women ages 18 and older.
In addition, Belcher has been a member of the Smith River Rescue Squad for 25 years. This has included running calls and serving in various leadership roles including positions on the board of directors for the squad. She is presently an EMT-A (Advanced) member and vice president of the Smith River Rescue Squad.
Belcher has been married to David Belcher for 16 years and is excited about the possibility of contributing in an additional way through the clerk’s office, saying it would be “a blessing” to do so.
“I have lived in and served this community my whole life, and I am no stranger to hard work,” she assured. “I plan to continue to work hard for this community that has provided so much for myself and my family.”
Belcher filed for the clerk of clerk office after the filing period began on Jan. 3.
Two other persons are said to have tossed their hats into the ring for clerk, including Morgan Boothe and Erica Wade, with others expected to follow.
Along with removing Hazlewood from office, Judge Marcus Brinks recently appointed Boothe, deputy court clerk, to serve as clerk of Patrick County Circuit Court on an interim basis.
