Police reports

January 11, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A traffic stop that turned up cocaine has led to a Mount Airy man being jailed under a $22,500 secured bond, according to city police reports.

Sayeed Miguel Silva, 19, of 426 Worth St., was encountered by officers on Brooklen Avenue near Park Drive last Friday afternoon and subsequently found in possession of a clear plastic baggie containing a white material, arrest records state.

Silva was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed in Stokes County on Dec. 14. Silva is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 30.

• A business on Merita Street, New 2 You Treasures, was the victim of a larceny discovered last Thursday, which involved the loss of property valued at more than $1,000 which was stolen from the rear of the establishment.

Included were two plastic tote bags containing miscellaneous tools, a kerosene lamp, a small wooden dresser and a wooden bat.

• Police were told on Dec. 18 that two green city trash containers, valued at $250, had been stolen from a residence on Galloway Street.

• Crystal Nicole Barker, 41, listed as homeless, was arrested on drug and theft charges after an incident at Walmart on Dec. 15. An investigation resulted in Barker being charged with a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, identified as methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; larceny; and possession of stolen goods, described as miscellaneous items of men’s clothing with a total value of $261, which were recovered.

Barker was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond, with court date information not available.

• Jamie Robert Vanhoy, 34, of 155 E. Crosswinds Court, is facing drug and weapons charges stemming from officers investigating alleged illegal narcotics activity at Riverside Park on Dec. 11.

Vanhoy is accused of being in possession of a concealed handgun (a Smith and Wesson military/police .40-caliber pistol along with a magazine) after consuming a controlled substance.

In addition to the gun-related offense, he was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia (wooden one-hitter smoking devices). Vanhoy is scheduled to be in District Court on Feb. 13 and has been banned from all city property.