MLK celebration set for Saturday at museum

January 11, 2023 John Peters News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

A long-time Mount Airy tradition will be making a comeback of sorts on Saturday.

That evening, the Mount Airy Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women Inc. will join with the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History for the 18th annual program celebrating Marin Luther King.

In the Spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Surry Countians Continuing the Dream will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum. While the event has been held every year for nearly two decades, this will be the first time in three years the gathering has been held in person.

Cassandra Johnson, director of programs and education at the museum, said COVID gathering restrictions forced the previous two versions of the event to be held virtually, and she believes all involved are excited about being able to return to in-person gatherings.

“It’s really going to be something we’re going to be proud to have back in the building,” she said of the gathering.

“The Dreamer Award has been something we’ve given out for 18 years,” she said. This recognizes “a member of our community who really upholds the dream that MLK talked about…It’s as much about celebration as well as to honor people in our own community. It’s just very important for us to continuously look into the community and see who is really putting their community first, being a leader,” upholding the hopes expressed by King.

Adreann Leufray-Belle, president of the local branch of the National Association of University Women will be one of the event leaders, and will be helping to recognize past honorees as well as announce the winner of this year’s Dreamer of the Year Award.

Fellow association members Marie Nicholson and Roxanne Beame are expected to lead in singing Lift Every Voice and Sing, and Shapaille Dobson has been putting together a presentation on the history of the Buffalo Soldiers from Surry County. Rev. Daryl Beamer will be playing piano and assisting in the lighting of the candles.

The night’s events will also feature music, socializing, and refreshments, Johnson said.

Among those who have received the Dreamer Award are:

– 2005 — Martha Joyce

– 2006 — Shelby Jean King

– 2007 — Edward McDaniels

– 2008 — Melva Houston Tucker

– 2009 — Perry March

– 2010 — Geneva Gee

– 2011 — Emma Jean Tucker and James A. McCarther Sr.

– 2012 — John Jessup

– 2013 — Lucy Nora Taylor

– 2014 — Alfrida Gaines and Faye Carter

– 2015 — Marie Nicholson

– 2016 — Jimmy Stockton

– 2017 — Anise Hickman

– 2018 — Col. Donald Belle

– 2019 — Tony Searcy

– 2020 — Hilda Willis

– 2021 — Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott and LaDonna McCarther

– 2022 — Mary Brown.