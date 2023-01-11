Airport’s economic output $739 million

A jet is seen on the runway at the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport. The North Carolina Department of Transportation, Aviation Division, wrote in The State of Aviation, January 2023, that aviation in North Carolina contributed $72 billion to the state’s economy.
Photo: Mount Airy/Surry County Airport
The Mount Airy/Surry County Airport wrote, “Day or night, rain or shine, Mount Airy/Surry County Airport has pilots covered with 24-hour fuel service.”
Photo: Mount Airy/Surry County Airport
There is a multi-million dollar engine helping drive the economy of Surry County parked quietly alongside US Highway 52 that is consistently finding itself ranked among the best in the state.
In its 2022 State of Aviation Report, the North Carolina Department of Transportation distinguished the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport as among the top three general aviation airports statewide in all metrics creating an economic output last year for the county of $739.3 million.
“The Mount Airy/Surry County Airport has again been recognized for its tremendous economic impact on our community. According to just released data from the North Carolina Division of Aviation, our airport is a leader among general aviation airports in the state in the four economic rankings,” county officials said in a statement about the report.
MWK, the call sign designation for the Mount Airy/Surry County Airport, ranked in the top three in the metrics of economic output, local/state tax revenue, personal income, and number of jobs supported.
This is yet another feather in the cap of the airport and its director George Crater who manages the day-to-day operations of the facility, which is itself managed by an Airport Authority made up of seven members comprised of representatives of the county and the City of Mount Airy.
Some may be surprised to find a striking similarity of the ranked results from this study and the previously released numbers from 2020 that also showed the Mount Airy/Surry County airport in the top three in all four metrics.
MWK produced an economic output for this region totaling $739 million which was ranked second only to Smith Reynolds in Winston-Salem, which totaled $894 million in output. Smith Reynolds was also atop the leaderboard in 2020 report when its output was $814 million compared to MWK’s $691 million.
To determine the economic output of general aviation airports the report “quantified the impact of jobs supported by the airport directly, jobs supported by the businesses that rely on the airport, and the impact of visitors,” the state explained.
By comparison Charlotte Douglas International has the largest economic output of any of the commercial airports in the state yielding an astonishing $37 billion of the state’s total aviation economic output of $72.3 billion.
Take in to account that total factors in all air cargo, wages, rental cars, food, and lodging on site – offerings that most general aviation airport do not offer. MWK would like to change that, and Crater has described future improvements to the airport that will create a chance for MWK to be more than a pit-stop but a cozy destination for tourists and visiting business leaders to enjoy.
In terms of economic output, third place belongs to the Kinston Regional Jetport at North Carolina Global Transpark, which created $660 million in economic impact. It should be noted that jetport serves Foreign Trade Zone 214 and is found on a the campus of a 2,500 acre industrial park that was once Stallings Air Base.
The FTZ was formed in 1996 as essentially a free trade zone for foreign goods to enter the country, be assembled in the United States and then have taxes assessed when the products exit the zone to be sold. Needless to say, having a foreign trade zone is a far cry from the operation locally at MWK that is creating more of an economic output.
MWK achieved first place ranking in state/local tax revenue at $38.9 million, Kinston Regional Jetport ranked second at $33.8 million, and the Columbus County airport brought in $32.1 million in taxes.
Elizabeth City’s airport ranked first in both personal income and number of jobs supported. It is adjacent to a Coast Guard base and manager Scott Hinton said in 2021 the jobs number encompasses “Everything within the fence line at the airport, meaning that jobs at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, both civilian and Coast Guard, are included.”
For Surry County to again have the airport ranked so highly is good sign for its future health and growth. “We are pleased that the airport continues to support local business and industry in such a significant manner,” Airport Manager George Crater said.
“The consistent rankings from one cycle to another are indicators that our community continues to be a substantial center of commerce.”
“North Carolina’s aviation system continues driving the economy by connecting people, companies and communities to markets and destinations worldwide,” said Bobby Walston, director of the Department of Aviation, found within the state’s department of transportation.
Of the $72.3 billion dollar aviation industry in the state, $6.18 billion of that is created from general aviation airports and the MWK accounted for almost 12% of that figure.
The State of Aviation report was generated from the latest analyses of economic impacts from each of North Carolina’s public airports, as conducted by North Carolina State University’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education.